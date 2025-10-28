South Africa: Mandela Grandsons Told to Pack Up and Leave Houghton Mansion

New owners of Nelson Mandela's Houghton mansion have filed a court application to evict Ndaba and Mbuso Mandela from the property.

The company says the brothers have no legal right to stay and want police and security to remove them if they refuse to leave.

Nelson Mandela's grandsons, Ndaba and Mbuso Mandela, are facing eviction from the former president's Houghton mansion after the new owners took them to court.

Iterele Investment Corporation and its directors, Petrus Gcinumuzi Malindi and William Henry Trengove, have filed an urgent application at the Johannesburg High Court to remove the two men from the multimillion-rand property.

According to court papers seen by Sunday World, the owners want the brothers to leave the house within seven days once the court order is granted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

If they refuse, the owners have asked that the sheriff, with support from police or private security, be allowed to forcibly remove them.

The application also seeks permission for law enforcement and security teams to stop Ndaba and Mbuso from returning to the home after they are evicted.

The court documents state that the brothers were asked to leave after the property was sold, but they have stayed on without permission.

Iterele Investment says neither of the Mandela brothers has a legal right to occupy the home and that they are living there unlawfully.

The company also wants the court to order the brothers to pay legal costs if they fight the eviction.

According to the papers, the new owners have made several attempts to negotiate a peaceful move-out, but Ndaba and Mbuso have "failed, neglected, and/or refused to vacate" the property.