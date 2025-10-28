South Africa: Athletics President Accused of Blowing Funds On Booze

28 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Athletics South Africa president James Moloi is accused of using the federation's credit card at a tavern and women's clothing store.
  • ASA says other senior officials, including the acting CEO and finance manager, will also be investigated for possible misuse of funds.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi has been suspended the week after being accused of misusing federation funds.

ASA said on Monday that its board met over the weekend and gave Moloi until Friday, 31 October, to explain why he should not be suspended.

The allegations come from a report by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), which followed an investigation into how ASA money was spent.

According to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Moloi allegedly used an ASA credit card to entertain guests at a tavern and to buy items at a women's clothing store.

ASA said the investigation doesn't end with Moloi, other senior officials, including the acting CEO and finance manager, will also face scrutiny.

Moloi was first elected as ASA president in 2021 and re-elected earlier this year.

Vice-president John Mathane will likely step in as acting president.

While ASA's board has the authority to suspend Moloi, only the ASA council can remove him from office permanently.

