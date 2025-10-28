East Africa: Ethiopia's Quest for Access to Red Sea Legal, Historical, Geographical and Economic - PM

Addis Ababa — PM Abiy said Ethiopia's quest for access to the Red Sea is a legal, historical, geographical and economic issue.

Responding to questions raised at the 5th year regular session of the House of People's Representatives today, he highlighted Ethiopia's loss of access to the Red Sea was a result of distorted narratives and took over 30 years to materialize.

The manner in which Ethiopia lost its access to the sea was illegal and unjust, he added, emphasizing that the country will not wait another three decades to reclaim this vital access.

The country lost its access without the decision of the Ethiopian people, cabinet decision, or parliamentary approval, he noted.

However, Prime Minister Abiy reiterated his country's commitment to resolving the issue through negotiation and peaceful means.

The Prime Minister further explained that Ethiopia's growth and development would also benefit neighboring countries, underscoring the urgency of regaining access to the Red Sea.

In closing, PM Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed Ethiopia's determination to pursue its rightful access to the Red Sea through legal and peaceful avenues, stressing the importance of collaboration with the brotherly Eritrean people.