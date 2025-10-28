Ethiopia: Agriculture Shows Impressive Growth, Says Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has registered impressive agricultural growth in the concluded 2017 Ethiopian Fiscal Year (EFY), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated.

During the six year and five tenure of the House of People's Representatives held today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave explanations to members of parliament (MPs), highlighting the performance of the government in the concluded EFY and future priorities as President Taye Atske Selassie delivered during the joint session of the HPR and House of Federation on October 6, 2025.

Prime Minister Abiy noted that agriculture-led economy was the major policy driving the economy before the reform; however, alleviating deep-seated poverty in Ethiopia requires comprehensive economic policy.

Accordingly, Ethiopia put in place a Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda comprising five economic pillars.

He stated that agriculture alone cannot sustain the Ethiopian economy.

Abiy said that the agricultural growth was robust, registering 7.3 percent growth, contributing to 2.3 percent to GDP in the 2017 EFY.

He cited increase of rice produce from 1.5 million quintals in 2010 to 63 million quintals in 2017 EFY, applying farming technologies, mechanization, and strong value chains that boost food security.

Regarding wheat production, before the reform, 47 million quintals were produced with over 1 billion USD expenditure for importing wheat; however, Ethiopia's harvested 280 million quintals of wheat in the concluded fiscal year.

Right after the nationwide reform, the production of coffee was 4.5 million quintals, generating 700 thousand USD, Abiy noted.

However, the Prime Minister noted that during the concluded fiscal year, Ethiopia produced 11.5 million quintals of coffee, with revenues of 2.5 billion USD.

The agriculture sector has registered remarkable growth, he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Ethiopia's afforestation, noting Ethiopia's achievement of planting 48 billion seedlings through Green Legacy Initiative.

More than 25 million Ethiopians annually contributed participated to plant seedlings, underscoring the importance of collective commitment to a sustainable future, PM Abiy said.

If planting seedling costs 1 dollar, in planting 48 billion seedlings, Ethiopia has spent 48 billion USD, emphasizing enhanced public private partnership for development.