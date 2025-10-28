Ethiopia: Agriculture Shows Impressive Growth, Says Prime Minister Abiy

28 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has registered impressive agricultural growth in the concluded 2017 Ethiopian Fiscal Year (EFY), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated.

During the six year and five tenure of the House of People's Representatives held today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gave explanations to members of parliament (MPs), highlighting the performance of the government in the concluded EFY and future priorities as President Taye Atske Selassie delivered during the joint session of the HPR and House of Federation on October 6, 2025.

Prime Minister Abiy noted that agriculture-led economy was the major policy driving the economy before the reform; however, alleviating deep-seated poverty in Ethiopia requires comprehensive economic policy.

Accordingly, Ethiopia put in place a Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda comprising five economic pillars.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stated that agriculture alone cannot sustain the Ethiopian economy.

Abiy said that the agricultural growth was robust, registering 7.3 percent growth, contributing to 2.3 percent to GDP in the 2017 EFY.

He cited increase of rice produce from 1.5 million quintals in 2010 to 63 million quintals in 2017 EFY, applying farming technologies, mechanization, and strong value chains that boost food security.

Regarding wheat production, before the reform, 47 million quintals were produced with over 1 billion USD expenditure for importing wheat; however, Ethiopia's harvested 280 million quintals of wheat in the concluded fiscal year.

Right after the nationwide reform, the production of coffee was 4.5 million quintals, generating 700 thousand USD, Abiy noted.

However, the Prime Minister noted that during the concluded fiscal year, Ethiopia produced 11.5 million quintals of coffee, with revenues of 2.5 billion USD.

The agriculture sector has registered remarkable growth, he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Ethiopia's afforestation, noting Ethiopia's achievement of planting 48 billion seedlings through Green Legacy Initiative.

More than 25 million Ethiopians annually contributed participated to plant seedlings, underscoring the importance of collective commitment to a sustainable future, PM Abiy said.

If planting seedling costs 1 dollar, in planting 48 billion seedlings, Ethiopia has spent 48 billion USD, emphasizing enhanced public private partnership for development.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.