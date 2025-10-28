Ethiopia: GERD, Other Mega Projects Will Foster Regional Dev't, Integration - Scholars

28 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — African scholars commended the transformative potential of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and other mega projects in the country, emphasizing the significance of development projects to leverage regional growth and connectivity.

Ethiopia has made historic millstones by inaugurating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the first phase of the Ogaden Liquefied Natural Gas Project and launching of other mega projects such as nuclear energy plant, natural gas refinery facility and a fertilizer factory.

Speaking to ENA, a visiting professor, Paa-Kwesi Heto, from Soka University of America and Policy Analyst for The Institute of Meaningful Engagement (TIME) at the University of California, emphasized Ethiopia's vast potential for development.

He noted that the country boasts of a large, youthful population and dynamic leadership, providing employment opportunities for young people.

Ethiopia is going to emerge as a net producer of energy and fertilizer that is crucial for both its national and regional growth, he stated.

Heto pointed out: "Ethiopia's emergence as a net producer of fertilizer and energy will not only fuel its own economic growth but drive development across the region."

Heto also emphasized the potential of the development projects for the advancements to address the security challenges faced by neighboring countries.

He believes that such initiatives could significantly foster shared interests and pave the way for dialogue and collaborative solutions, easing regional tensions.

Moreover, the remarkable progress of the country in energy and agriculture sectors is vital for feeding and developing Africa, he added, underlining the broader implications of the development initiatives in the country.

On his part, Professor David Monyae, Center for Africa-China Studies Director at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa, lauded the visible development initiatives in Ethiopia.

He cited Addis Ababa's infrastructure facilities such as clean streets, and rapid urban growth as indicators of effective leadership.

The Ethiopian leadership is on the right track to provide sufficient energy for its people and foster growth, he emphasized.

Monyae also underscored the country's pivotal role of advancing regional integration through energy connectivity.

The establishment of an energy regional grid and recent agreements, including the announcement of nuclear energy project, signify the country's commitment to leapfrog in energy infrastructure, it was learnt.

He reflected on Ethiopia's path from poverty to achieving food and energy self-sufficiency, describing it a remarkable accomplishment for the entire African continent.

Moreover, Ethiopia's advancements in diverse sectors have far-reaching implications beyond the Horn of Africa, he emphasized.

These project undertakings are aligned with Agenda 2063, and they can be replicated in other African nations, he noted.

Monyae cited the potential collaboration between Ethiopia's GERD and the Grand Inga Dam in DRC as a key strategy for addressing energy challenges across the continent.

He commended Ethiopia's leadership for its impressive achievements, implying that the development initiatives of the country could serve as a model for broader regional cooperation and development.

