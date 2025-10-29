Nigeria: FIFA U17 Women's World Cup - Nigeria's Flamingos Crash Out After 0-4 Loss to Italy

press release

2022 bronze medallists Nigeria were eliminated from the ongoing FIFA U17 Women's World Cup on Tuesday after a 4-0 defeat by Italy, who took their tournament tally to four wins in as many matches.

The Flamingos entered the game determined to prove that their passage into the Round of 16 was no fluke, and could have been in front after 24 minutes, but Captain Shakirat Moshood saw her fierce shot from the left side of the penalty box pushed round the post by goalkeeper Matilde Robbioni.

Just before the close of the first half, Anna Copelli put Italy ahead when she danced round the Nigerian rearguard and then picked her spot to slot past goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu.

Nigeria thought they had drawn level 10 minutes into the second half when Nguemo Terlumun poked into the net after a battling effort by Queen Joseph, but the Video Support Review ruled that Joseph kicked the ball from Robbioni's hands.

The Italians increased the tally three minutes later, through an audacious long-range strike by Caterina Venturelli that flew over Echefu and into Nigeria's net.

It was 3-0 five minutes later, thanks to Giulia Robino, and in the 89th minute, the Video Support Review ruled that Rachelle Giudici was not in the offside position and had scored a legitimate fourth goal for the Italians.

The defeat ended Nigeria's interest in the ongoing championship in Morocco, but the Flamingos must immediately commence preparations for the qualifying series for next year's edition of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals, which is now an annual event.