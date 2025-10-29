Nigeria: Nimet Forecasts 3-Day Sunshine, Thunderstorms Nationwide

"Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations."

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged sunny skies over the northern region during the morning period on Wednesday.

According to the agency, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa later in the day.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

" For the central region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the region with prospects of thunderstorms with light rains in parts of the Benue and Kogi during the morning period.

" There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi during the afternoon and evening period.

" For the southern region, cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours," it said.

It anticipated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom later in the day.

NiMet predicted sunny skies over the northern region on Thursday with prospects of isolated thunderstorms and light rain over parts of Taraba State during the morning period.

According to it, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the central region, with prospects of thunderstorms and light rains over parts of the Benue during the morning period.

It predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Benue and Kogi during the afternoon or evening period.

"For the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the southern region with the chances of isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

"Later in the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom ," it said.

The agency anticipated sunny skies over the northern region on Friday throughout the forecast period.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NiMet forecast sunny skies with patches of clouds over the central region, with the chances of isolated thunderstorms with light rains over Kogi and Benue later in the day.

It envisaged a cloudy atmosphere over the southern region with the chances of isolated thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of the Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

"Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

"Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng."