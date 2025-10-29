Kenya: Over 600 Illegal Guns Recovered in Kerio Valley, Says President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya 28 - The government has recovered more than 600 illegal firearms in the Kerio Valley as part of efforts to curb insecurity in the region.

President William Ruto urged individuals still in possession of illicit weapons to surrender them voluntarily to security agencies or face the full force of the law.

"We know everyone who has a gun, and we are going to come for it," he said while addressing residents of Kabarnet town, Baringo County, on Tuesday.

"We cannot continue being a county of widows and orphans. I have instructed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to ensure that all firearms are in the hands of security officers."

President Ruto reiterated the government's commitment to ending the three-decade-long insecurity that has plagued the Kerio Valley, leading to loss of lives and destruction of property.

The Head of State made the remarks during a tour of Marigat and Kabarnet in Baringo County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that of the 602 illegal firearms recovered by security agencies in the Kerio Valley, 120 were seized in Baringo County.

He vowed that the government would not relent in its crackdown on illegal arms holders.