Kenya: Kibwage Reveals Secret Behind Gor Mahia's Three Consecutive Cleansheets

Nairobi — Gor Mahia have kept three consecutive cleansheets, and in all these matches, there's one common denominator; the central defensive partnership of Michael Evans Kibwage and Sylvester Owino.

The two have partnered at the heart of K'Ogalo's defense since matchday two, after Gor lost their opening game 1-0 to Bidco United.

Kibwage joined Gor at the start of the season from Tusker FC and was among a legion of Stars drawn in by the club's now patron Eliud Owalo into the team as they went on a rebuild.

And, speaking to Telecomasia.net, Kibwage has disclosed in an interview with Telecomasia.net that the reason for their solid partnership is their friendship off the field, which has been the foundation of their huge understanding on the field. The two also played together in defense for the Harambee Stars side during the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

"We have been friends from a long time and not only have we played together with the national team, but also during our small sided games at home where we are neighbors. I think this has been a really good foundation because we understand each other off the field and we translate that to the field as well. Not just the two of us but Byrne (Omondi) our keeper as well. We have a very strong bond. We are just getting started and I believe together we can achieve great things this season. The spirit we carried on from CHAN is pushing us towards achieving something great at club level," Kibwage told Telecomasia.

Gor are currently third in the standings with nine points, just one shy of leaders Kakamega Homeboyz. Since losing their opening game 1-0 to Bidco United, Gor have been on a three-match winning streak and all this have been with a Kibwage-Owino partnership.