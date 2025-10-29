Kenya: Safaricom to Land Second Submarine Cable From Oman to Kenya

29 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Facebook's parent company, Meta, has partnered with Safaricom to deploy a new high-capacity submarine cable linking Oman and Kenya, in a move expected to strengthen digital connectivity and boost internet speeds across East Africa.

The partnership, signed through Meta's subsidiary Edge Network Services Limited, designates Safaricom as the landing partner for the project, the second Meta-backed undersea cable to make landfall in Kenya.

The undersea system will be fully funded by Edge, with licensed operators in Kenya and Oman managing the cable segments within their territorial waters.

Safaricom said the investment will enhance network resilience, lower latency, and support the region's growing demand for cloud and digital services.

Kenya's first major submarine fibre-optic cables, TEAMS and SEACOM, landed in Mombasa in mid-2009, ushering in the country's broadband era.

