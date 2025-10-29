Malawi: Politics At Play - the High-Stakes Battle for the Speaker's Chair Gets Hot

All eyes are on Parliament today as 223 newly sworn-in Members of Parliament (MPs) gather to elect the next leadership of the National Assembly -- a process that has already exposed deep political maneuvering, regional bargaining, and power games that define Malawi's legislative politics.

At the heart of the contest are four men -- Sameer Suleman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Peter Dimba of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Kondwani Nankhumwa of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and independent legislator George Katunga Million of Phalombe Machemba.

Each comes to the race with his own following, his own political baggage, and a network of alliances that could tip the scales when votes are finally cast.

But as is often the case in Malawian politics, the race for the Speaker's gavel is not just about competence or experience -- it's about control, influence, and future political survival.

The Speaker's Seat: A Throne of Power

In Malawi's political theatre, the office of the Speaker is more than a ceremonial post. It is the epicentre of parliamentary control, a gatekeeper of debates, motions, and legislative momentum. Whoever sits there can shape the direction of national discourse -- and, indirectly, the fate of political parties.

For the DPP, regaining the Speaker's chair would cement its influence in a Parliament that remains delicately balanced. For the MCP, it is a chance to consolidate its presence in a chamber it once dominated. For independents and minor parties, it's a rare opportunity to trade support for future political favors -- a currency more valuable than any vote.

North Feels Betrayed

The contest for the First Deputy Speaker has ignited a political storm in the North, where some MPs accuse the DPP of reneging on an earlier agreement to back their candidate, Catherine Mzumara of Mzimba North -- who also doubles as UTM's vice-president for the region.

Former Vice-President Khumbo Kachali, now MP for Mzimba South West, voiced the frustration openly.

"The DPP came to meet us as a group lobbying for support, and they agreed to back our own, Catherine Mzumara. There has been no change to that," Kachali said.

But reports from within the DPP indicate that the party's leadership has shifted its preference to Victor Musowa of Mulanje Bale -- a move seen by many as a betrayal of the North's trust.

DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba insists Musowa remains their endorsed candidate, though Kachali claims Namalomba was never part of the initial negotiations. "If they had changed their mind, they should have come back to us," Kachali argued, signalling fractures in what was supposed to be a strategic alliance.

Backroom Deals and Silent Pacts

As the race tightens, MPs are engaging in quiet corridor talks, cutting deals, and trading promises. Reports suggest that some independents are being courted aggressively, with assurances of committee positions and development funding for their constituencies.

"Elections for Speaker are not about manifestos," said a veteran MP privately. "They are about loyalty and leverage. Today you vote for someone; tomorrow you expect something in return."

Esther Jolobala of the United Democratic Front appears set to sail smoothly as the unopposed candidate for Second Deputy Speaker -- a rare patch of calm in an otherwise turbulent race.

The Numbers Game

According to Section 53(1) of the Constitution, the Speaker must be elected by a majority vote at the first sitting after the dissolution of Parliament. With 223 MPs eligible to vote, the magic number lies somewhere around 112 -- but in practice, political dynamics make it less about mathematics and more about momentum.

Each camp is counting heads, making calls, and whispering strategies. One misstep, one defection, or one secret ballot gone wrong could flip the outcome.

A Test of Unity and Dealmaking

Beyond the immediate results, today's election is a test of Malawi's political maturity -- and a mirror reflecting how power is built in the corridors of Parliament. It's a drama of shifting loyalties, unfinished alliances, and regional pride -- all playing out under the chandeliers of the august House.

As the Clerk of Parliament calls for nominations and ballots are distributed, one thing is certain: the Speakership race will reveal not just who commands numbers, but who truly commands trust in Malawi's fractious political landscape.

And when the gavel finally drops, it won't just announce a new Speaker -- it will signal which side has mastered the art of power.