Malawi: Donor Confidence - Malawi Govt Secures Usd80million for Food Support

29 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa - Snr Business Analyst

Minister of Finance Hon Joseph Mathyola Mwanamveka says his Ministry has secured USD80 Million which is K150Billion to support procurement and logistics for lean period maize.

Speaking in an exclusive interview Mwanamveka says Government and the people of Malawi are grateful for the timely assistance which will help to feed hungry people.

According to the minister some of the donors who have helped include United States of America (USD) USD17.5Million, Norway USD4.5Million, British Government USD 5.3Million while Japan has given Malawi USD3.7million.

Other donors who have assisted include Republic of Ireland and Switzerland. Out of the USD80Million funding, World Bank gave Malawi USD45Million.

"We are so grateful considering that His Excellency State President Professor Arther Peter Mutharika declared national disaster for the 28 hunger striken districts which include , Thyolo, Neno, Salima , Mulanje , Lilongwe , Chiladzulu , Karonga, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Zomba just to mention but afew," he said.

According to Intergrated Food Insecurity Report further states that during this period, a number of people affected are estimated at 4 million which is 22 percent of the analysed population which will require approximately 187,000 Metric tonnes of food.

