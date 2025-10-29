South Africa: Tshwane Municipality Fails to Improve Living Conditions At Mamelodi Hostel

Three years ago the City promised to restore electricity and erect a fence. Nothing has been done and the place is deteriorating

Living conditions for residents of Mamelodi Hostel appear to have deteriorated since GroundUp last reported on it in October 2022. More windows are broken, as well as door handles. And the roof is leaking. Dirty water from broken toilets and showers flows in front of some rooms. Human waste and rubbish are visible on the grounds.

In 2022, City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told GroundUp that issues with electricity would be resolved and a security fence erected. But nothing has been done.

John Shabangu, 95, says he has lived in the hostel for over 30 years. He came from Limpopo. He stays with another man in a room in Block D.

"Our room is cold at night because its windows are broken. I often suffer from the flu because of the cold. I love this hostel and I don't plan to go back home [Limpopo]."

He said the room is dark, even during the day, and he wants electricity.

Xolani Siwela, who came to Mamelodi from Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, in March 2024 to look for a job, says he relies on a primus stove to cook but the smoke is bad for his lungs.

"I survive on piecemeal jobs. I cannot afford paraffin every week. Our toilets are broken and we have to fetch water with buckets and flush them. Dirty water is always leaking from the toilets and causes a bad smell."

Elias Skhosana, who says he has lived at the hostel for over 25 years, said, "We had electricity, but the municipality cut it off more than 20 years ago."

"I feel unsafe every night because many people come here."

Mashigo did not respond as to why promises were not fulfilled these past three years. But he said the City is working with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements to improve conditions.

"One of the interventions is the repair of the electrical infrastructure and the process is at procurement level," he said.

He said budget constraints meant only emergency maintenance can be done, such as water leaks and sewer blockages. He said windows and ablution facilities are continuously vandalised. He said waste skips would be provided.

Mashigo once again echoed what he said in 2022, that there was an Urban Development Framework - a comprehensive plan to develop the hostel and the adjourning areas - which would resolve the issues.