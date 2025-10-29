South Africa: Eastern Cape Villagers Take Charge of Their Own Water Supply

Frustrated by the unreliable municipal water supply, six communities near Cofimvaba have raised over R110,000 for their own supply infrastructure

Residents of six communities in Ngxabangu village near Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, have started their own water project. For years, they have complained that Chris Hani District Municipality is not providing water reliably. Though there are two water reservoirs in the area, taps are often dry.

Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mqamelo said disruptions are caused by vandalism to the pipeline from Ncorha Dam, particularly to air valve chambers. She said repairs are ongoing, and an awareness campaign has been conducted to explain the effects of such vandalism.

But frustrated villagers, with support from the local chief, have collected over R110,000 to set up their own water infrastructure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mziwoxolo Mazwi, 73, a former Johannesburg mineworker, initiated the project.

"When I returned to the village in 2014, I noticed that ... nothing had changed, people were still drinking the dirty water from the river. But what was strange was that during the elections we would get running water. Then the following day, after votes end, taps would run dry again."

"We found out that when it is election time, the municipality would buy a new engine and install it so we can have water and vote. After the elections, the engine would disappear again," said Mazwi.

Mazwi dug a spring two years ago, 600 metres from his home. He bought pipes for R1,900 and connected them to an old water tank.

"The timing was perfect, because we had drought. It helped several households. But the challenge was that my tank is small," said Mazwi. He said it takes an hour to fill.

In December, inspired by his example, each household contributed R260 towards a water supply project. Community leader Themba Xhashimbe said they sank a borehole for R54,000. This year, they raised R62,000 to extend the system, to pump water from the borehole to the municipal reservoirs that supply their taps.

"We realised we cannot continue to wait for a municipality that only remembers us after five years when there are elections," said Xhashimbe.

Early this month, Xhashimbe approached the municipality to supply more taps and electricity for the pump. He said many taps had been vandalised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Residents have spent a lot of money on this project; the only thing the municipality can do is to meet us halfway," he said.

Mqamelo said the municipality will consider facilitating connections, depending on the yield and the water quality.