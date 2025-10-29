Zimbabwe: Legislators Pledge to Support Co-Regulation of the Media

press release

The Bill is expected to address gaps in regulating unprofessional conduct by journalists and to provide a remedy for the growing problem of misinformation and disinformation.

On 23 October 2025, MISA Zimbabwe engaged members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, along with several other stakeholders, regarding the proposed Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill and Zimbabwe Media Commission Amendment Bill.

Engagement meeting with stakeholders and legislators on the proposed Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill

One of the sticking points is whether the Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill would also regulate content creators.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Stakeholders reiterated that although they preferred self-regulation of the media, they were content with the government's compromise to implement co-regulation. The proposed Bill aims to establish a Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Council and to professionalise the media sector.

Under co-regulation, a proposed media council as espoused in the cabinet-approved principles of the Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill would be the first entry point for lodging complaints against the media, while the constitutional Zimbabwe Media Commission would be the appellant body.

The Bill is expected to address gaps in regulating unprofessional conduct by journalists and to provide a remedy for the growing problem of misinformation and disinformation.

"If our journalists begin to produce quality professional ethical work, citizens will stop consuming unregulated content by content producers" said Honourable Vincent Sihlabo, Chairperson of the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Committee.

Honourable Sihlabo said they would support legislation that professionalises the media and co-regulation. He said that once the media professionalises it would be easier to deal with other scourges such as misinformation and disinformation.

MISA Zimbabwe Harare Advocacy Committee Chairperson, Mlondolozi Ndlovu, urged legislators to support co-regulation and support the Zimbabwe Media Practitioners Bill.

The legislators implored MISA to organise exchange programmes with other countries such as South Africa so that legislators can have firsthand experience on how other countries are implementing media regulation.

MISA Zimbabwe Communique