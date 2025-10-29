South Africa: 'My Job Is to Shoot' - - Guns Blaze in Westbury As Rival Gangs Battle for Turf

In Westbury, Johannesburg, the police arrived with promises following a shooting last week that left two teenagers dead and five injured. Residents have heard it all before.

Peter says he killed for the first time shortly after his 21st birthday.

He did it for his gang, the Varados, and says he was nervous when he pulled the trigger.

Since then, he says, he has killed another five people.

Each murder was committed in the name of revenge, not for money.

"It is just for blood, and my job is to shoot," he says, as he stares into the camera.

He doesn't care if his rivals, the Fast Guns, see his face and hear of his deeds.

"The Almighty looks after me; that is how I survive," he says.

Despite his wishes, Daily Maverick decided to keep his identity secret and has used a pseudonym.

It is hard to verify Peter's claims, but those who know him say they are true.

Peter is an enforcer, a foot soldier for the Varados, one of the two main gangs that operate in Westbury, a predominantly coloured suburb in Johannesburg's west.

His rivals are the Fast Guns, and his task is to protect a...