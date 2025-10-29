Rwanda: Calls Grow to Ease Truck Movement Rules As Kigali Awaits New Bypass

Truck drivers have expressed concerns over restrictions that prevent them from operating on Kigali's roads during certain hours, a measure the government says is aimed at reducing traffic congestion as well as accidents in the city.

They are urging authorities to review the policy or expedite the construction of dedicated truck routes to facilitate the smooth movement of goods without disrupting general traffic.

Currently, Jean de Dieu Nyarwaya, vice president of a truck drivers' cooperative in Gozi, Gasabo District, told The New Times that trucks are prohibited from using some city roads during peak hours -- typically from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm (totalling about eight hours per day).

Truck drivers say the restrictions are hurting their livelihoods, causing delays in deliveries, and leading to financial losses for both drivers and vehicle owners.

Nyarwaya said the policy is affecting drivers who transport goods such as construction materials and trade commodities into Kigali.

There are designated areas where trucks are stopped, such as Rwandex or Kwa Carlos on the road to Gatenga (in Kicukiro), and Rugende (in Gasabo District), he said.

While the intention is to keep trucks out of the city center to prevent congestion -- which makes sense -- Nyarwaya said "but it also causes us losses," indicating that trucks coming from other parts of the country, including Rusizi, are often delayed for hours, halting operations and reducing income.

"What we ask is that the movement of these vehicles be eased," Nyarwaya said. "We pay taxes, but when our vehicles are stopped for long hours, the taxes don't stop -- which means the driver and owner both lose money."

He added that drivers who work under contracts with truck owners are hit hardest:

"If a driver is expected to make three trips a day but can only make one because of the restrictions, they still have to pay the agreed amount to the owner, sacrificing their own earnings. That's a direct loss for the driver."

Impact on goods and logistics

Noel Nkurikiye, Secretary General of the Rwanda Professional Truck Drivers' Union -- whose members transport goods from regional countries into Rwanda -- said the restrictions also threaten the integrity of temperature-sensitive cargo.

The union counts around 400 active members, Nkurikiye said, estimating that there are about 6,000 truck drivers across Rwanda.

"For instance, some trucks carry refrigerated containers that need constant power to maintain controlled temperatures," he said. "When the vehicle stops for long hours, the energy supply runs out, and the products -- like fish or medical items -- risk spoiling."

Nkurikiye also highlighted the need for proper facilities at designated truck stops.

"We request that parking areas be equipped with charging stations for refrigerated trucks, restaurants for meals, and toilets for basic needs."

He added that in some cases, drivers spend entire days or nights where they are stopped.

"When you live in Kicukiro and get stopped in Rugende, you're forced to spend the night there, which adds extra expenses," he said.

During a session with the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Security held on October 17, 2025, Fulgence Dusabimana, Vice Mayor in charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure in the City of Kigali, said the truck movement restrictions are a safety measure implemented with police support.

"This activity is carried out with police assistance to ensure road safety during peak hours when traffic is heaviest," Dusabimana said, adding that it helps reduce accidents and congestion in the city.

He acknowledged, however, that the policy has economic side effects.

"We recognise that this can somehow affect the economy -- families and businesses may not get what they need on time -- but it's a temporary measure," he said.

Dusabimana added that the city plans to invest in deviation roads for trucks, depending on funding availability.

"These alternative routes will allow trucks to move without disrupting passenger traffic. But currently, we can't reroute them because the necessary infrastructure isn't ready."

Calls for faster infrastructure development

As a long-term solution, Nkurikiye called for the expedited construction of the Kigali Ring Road, a project expected to ease congestion by diverting heavy trucks away from central city roads.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the ring road will connect all national roads serving Kigali and link to the upcoming international airport in Bugesera. While feasibility studies and preliminary designs have been completed, no timeline for construction has been announced.