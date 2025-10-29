Rwanda's Heritage Doesn't Belong in European Museums

Over 90 percent of Rwanda's historical artifacts that include cultural treasures, political documents, traditional songs and visuals, remain kept in European museums. This revelation by Robert Masozera, Director General of the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy, underscores a painful reality, that much of Rwanda's identity still lies beyond its borders.

These materials are not mere objects. They are vessels of memory, knowledge, and pride, the threads that connect generations of Rwandans to their heritage. Their continued detention in foreign institutions represents an ongoing chapter of colonial injustice. While independence was gained decades ago, cultural captivity persists through the withholding of Africa's historical artifacts.

European nations such as Germany and Belgium give restrictive laws and bureaucratic hurdles as justifications to their reluctance to return these treasures. If these countries genuinely value equality and historical truth, they must dismantle the legal barriers that keep African heritage in their vaults.

Rwanda, like many African nations, has made strides in preserving and digitizing its cultural heritage, but these efforts cannot be complete without restitution. The return of artifacts is not just about possession; it is about restoring dignity, rewriting history from our own perspective, and ensuring that future generations grow up with authentic access to their past.

The global community marked the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage this week, which is a reminder of the power of memory in shaping nations. For Rwanda, this day should reignite calls for justice and cultural sovereignty. It is time for Europe to act with integrity and for Rwanda's heritage to finally come home, where it belongs.