Uganda: Besigye Honoured With Democracy Award

Ugandan opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye has been awarded the prestigious Akufo-Addo Democracy Prize by the Democracy Union of Africa (DUA), even as he remains incarcerated in Luzira Maximum Security Prison.

The recognition, bestowed during the DUA Summit in Nairobi, comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding his arrest and detention, casting fresh light on his decades-long struggle for democratic reform.

The award honours Dr Besigye's "decades-long commitment and persistence in the struggle for democracy, good governance, and rule of law in Uganda."

According to DUA officials, the recognition celebrates Besigye's enduring courage in the face of repeated persecution.

"Our leader's fight is one marked by numerous arrests, detentions, and consistent acts of civil defiance, making him a symbol of the enduring fight for political freedoms in Uganda and Africa," said a DUA representative during the ceremony.

The DUA further noted that "all alone in the confines of Luzira, yet Africa unites to honour his resilience and fight for democracy."

Besigye's supporters hailed the award as a continental affirmation of his lifelong campaign for political freedom.

"The award underscores the recognition of his sacrifice and his belief that standing up against injustice is never a crime," read a statement shared by members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Dr. Besigye's imprisonment dates back to November 2024, when he was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale.

The two were allegedly apprehended and forcibly returned to Uganda in what human rights groups have described as an unlawful "extraordinary rendition."

He was later arraigned before the General Court Martial and charged with treason and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition--charges his legal team, led by Erias Lukwago, has vehemently contested.

Lukwago has since filed multiple motions challenging the jurisdiction of the military court to try a civilian.

"This case exposes once again the government's disregard for the rule of law and the constitutional limits of the military court," Lukwago said in an earlier filing.

The Supreme Court ruled in January 2025 that the trial of civilians in military courts is unconstitutional. Nevertheless, the state has continued to pursue the case in the Army Court, drawing widespread criticism from legal experts and international human rights organisations.

Dr. Besigye's health has reportedly deteriorated during his time in custody, with reports of a hunger strike to protest prison conditions and the government's refusal to grant him bail.

This is not the first time Besigye--who has run against President Yoweri Museveni four times--has faced politically charged legal battles.

He has previously been arrested on treason charges in 2001 and 2005, and has endured multiple detentions linked to his "Walk to Work" and civil defiance campaigns.

Now, as he approaches a full year in detention, the DUA's recognition serves as both a personal vindication and a regional statement on the resilience of democracy advocates in Africa.