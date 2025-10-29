South Africa: KZN Government On Shaky Ground After National Freedom Party Threatens to Quit Coalition

The National Freedom Party's single seat is all that stands between stability and collapse in KwaZulu-Natal's coalition government.

The National Freedom Party's single seat is all that stands between stability and collapse in KwaZulu-Natal's coalition government.

KwaZulu-Natal's Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) is showing fresh cracks after the National Freedom Party (NFP), the smallest but most crucial coalition partner, threatened on Sunday to withdraw from the arrangement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On Tuesday, two days after the threat, Premier Thami Ntuli and his administration continued with their work as usual.

The DA's provincial leader, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, has called on Ntuli to convene a bilateral meeting with all four GPU partners to iron out differences.

"Any instability is a concern, particularly when you have a multiparty government of provincial unity, but what it needs is just calm, levelheadedness and a conversation to find out where the disagreement is originating from.

"Find the solutions and implement them because, at the end of the day, the GPU has proved that it is capable of governing, and if there are disagreements, that's part of life," said Rodgers.

Informal talks between the African National Congress (ANC) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) were reportedly under way, preparing for a possible collapse of the GPU.

NFP gripes

The NFP, which holds a single seat in the...