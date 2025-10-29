South Africa: PKTT Disbandment 'Surprised' Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale

When Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale appeared before Parliament in the ongoing police inquiry, an MP said he was 'sliding like a hot knife through butter' over his inability to answer pointed questions.

When Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale saw the news of the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), he thought it was "fake".

This was his testimony at the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing meant to unpack allegations that a drug trafficking cartel had infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement, politics and police. These allegations were first made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025.

His allegations have led to two investigations: the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee hearing.

"I don't know what was going through his mind when he wrote that letter," said Mathale about now sidelined Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's decision to disband the PKTT, which sits at the centre of ongoing inquiries into alleged criminal interference in the police.

On Tuesday, 28 October, Mathale - who has served as deputy police minister since 2019 - appeared before MPs to explain his role, if any, in the unfolding saga.

When asked about whether he knew beforehand about the...