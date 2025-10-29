South Africa: Midddle East Crisis - - 'Activists Are the Antibodies of a Healthy Society,' Says UN's Francesca Albanese

28 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mark Heywood

On the eve of giving the 2025 Nelson Mandela annual lecture, an interview with Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

On the eve of giving the 2025 Nelson Mandela annual lecture, an interview with Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

In the grounds of the Mandela Foundation in Houghton, Johannesburg, just outside Madiba's old office and current archive, Francesca Albanese spoke of the existential challenge to all our humanity of the genocide against Palestinian people in Gaza.

But she also spoke about the role of civil society activists, calling them "the antibodies of a healthy society", the future of human rights and why she has developed a special love of our rainbow nation. We publish the interview in full.

Mark Heywood: Good evening, Francesca. Your visit, being hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, has been met with huge interest and acclaim in South Africa. Tomorrow you are speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre, which is one of the biggest venues in Johannesburg. On Monday, you are going to give a major address at the University of Cape Town. What is your message to South Africa at this moment in time in relation to Israel/Palestine and the genocide that is taking place? Is there something you would like us...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.