South Africa: Spate of Nelson Mandela Bay Kidnappings 'Could Be Linked to Single Mastermind'

As several kidnapping suspects await trial in Nelson Mandela Bay, law enforcement agencies are tapping into hi-tech resources to uncover potential links to a kidnapping syndicate.

A picture seems to be slowly forming as law enforcement and security agencies add more pieces to the puzzle of the recent spate of kidnappings in and around Nelson Mandela Bay.

A network of strategically placed hi-tech cameras played a crucial part in tracking a vehicle and suspects believed to be linked to the kidnapping of a member of a prominent Gqeberha business family.

Sources close to the investigation said cellphone records and vehicle tracking could connect different groups of kidnapping suspects whose cases are before courts in Nelson Mandela Bay.

While the Hawks are reluctant to share details that could compromise investigations, they confirmed that their teams are "on the ground" following up on all possible leads to tighten the noose on kidnapping syndicates.

Recent arrests

In the latest development, two suspects were arrested after analysts combed through hours of security footage to pinpoint the movements of a suspicious vehicle after the Hawks detained a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of the Gqeberha businessman earlier this month.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer...