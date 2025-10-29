South Africa: Proteas in Mental Battle to Rewrite Women's Cricket World Cup History in Face-Off Against England

South Africa will be aiming to reach the Cricket World Cup final for the first time when they face off against England in the Women's Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas are looking to rewrite history when they come to blows with England in the first Women's Cricket World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

It's the fourth time South Africa have reached the semifinal stage of the 50-over tournament. They failed to reach the final in those previous three attempts. The last two of those, they fell to defeat at the hands of England -- their opponents again on Wednesday.

History does not favour South Africa. But this Proteas side is not the same as those of the past, according to captain Laura Wolvaardt.

"We're a totally different looking side," the skipper said ahead of the crucial clash.

"They have a lot of different players as well. It's sort of a fresh opportunity and it starts from zero."

Top-order batter Suné Luus who, like Wolvaardt, was in the playing XI in both of those defeats against England - at the 2017 Cricket World Cup and 2022 edition - agrees that those defeats are being left in the past.

"Those semifinals happened a...