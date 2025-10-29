Tanzania: 'Turn Out in Large Numbers to Vote Peacefully'

Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania decides in the General Election today, religious leaders have made a united call for peace, urging citizens to protect the country's long-cherished stability as both a national and spiritual duty.

Leading the appeal, the Mufti and Chief Sheikh of Tanzania, Abubakar Zubeir, said maintaining peace is not just a civic obligation but a divine responsibility shared by all Tanzanians.

Speaking during the National Peace Symposium held in Dar es Salaam on Monday, he reminded the public that religious leaders are the moral successors of prophets, tasked with guiding society toward harmony and integrity.

"We, as religious leaders in Tanzania, are heirs to the prophets. It is our duty to protect peace, promote patriotism, respect one another and honour our leaders not out of flattery but because it is our spiritual obligation," said Sheikh Zubeir.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The symposium, organised by the National Peace Committee under the theme 'Voting is our right, safeguarding peace is our duty', brought together more than 1,200 participants including government officials, clerics and representatives of civil society.

It served as a platform for interfaith dialogue and reflection ahead of today's national polls. Sheikh Zubeir stressed that faith leaders cannot remain silent when unity is threatened.

"We cannot watch our country crumble. It is our responsibility to identify and correct what is going wrong, not because we are told to, but because we know it is our calling," he said.

He explained that religious leaders cannot stand by and watch the country fall apart, instead they must identify areas where things are going wrong and work to fix them not because someone tells them to, but because they understand it is their responsibility.

"Our duty is not to remain silent when things go wrong. We must speak the truth without fear. As religious leaders, we come together to reflect on the future of our nation and to guide people on what serves the greater good in preserving peace and promoting patriotism. Where there is patriotism, there will be peace, and where there is peace, people can freely worship and carry out their daily activities something that becomes impossible when peace is lost," he said.

Mufti Zubeir also urged Tanzanians to prioritise peace above all else, stressing that religious leaders have a moral obligation to speak out against wrongdoing and to encourage what is good.

Chairman of the InterReligious Council for Peace and National Cohesion, Alhad Mruma, said the symposium was the culmination of a series of regional peace dialogues held across the country to encourage citizens to uphold national unity.

"These meetings are meant to strengthen peace and cohesion, especially as we approach the election. Today's gathering marks the conclusion of our efforts to remind Tanzanians that peace is not automatic it must be protected," he said.

On his part, Secretary General of the Tanzania Christian Forum, Pastor Moses Matonya, said the event came at a crucial time when the nation needs collective moral guidance.

"As we go to polls, people hold different opinions and not everyone will be satisfied. But that does not mean we should turn against each other. We are all Tanzanians and life must continue after the vote," said Pastor Matonya.

He stressed that religious institutions must speak with one voice to guide citizens through the tense political season, adding that peace begins with tolerance and respect for diverse views.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Chesco Msaga, underscored the spiritual and moral foundation of national unity.

"True peace begins within one's soul. Our country is respected globally for its spirit of solidarity, thanks to the wisdom of our founding leaders. But we must continue to nurture it," he said.

Quoting Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, he reminded the audience: "Anything built but not maintained will crumble."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added, "We can only preserve unity if every citizen recognises their role in protecting peace."

The Chairperson of the Interfaith Desk, Bishop Nelson Kasarwa, highlighted the critical role of faith-based organisations in maintaining peace during elections.

"Religious institutions have a major responsibility to promote love, tolerance, and respect for human dignity. We must remain impartial, prophetic voices that speak against corruption, injustice, and actions that undermine peace," he said.

Representing the government, the Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo, who spoke on behalf of Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, emphasised that peace is the cornerstone of Tanzania's democracy and progress.

"Tanzanians must not become too accustomed to peace to the point of taking it for granted. Peace is the foundation of everything we value without it, development, democracy, and justice cannot thrive," said Prof Mkumbo.