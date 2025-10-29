Namibia: China Smacks Lips for 20 000 Tonnes of Namibian Beef Monthly

China has expressed interest in importing up to 20 000 tonnes of beef from Namibia every month - more than double the country's current annual exports to the European Union, which stand at about 8 000 tonnes.

Ministry of International Relations and Trade executive director Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati revealed this during a recent discussion, saying Namibia's limited production capacity remains a major obstacle to meeting such demand.

"One of the constraints our businesses face is productive capacity and their ability to supply these markets. For example, China wanted to source 20 000 tonnes of beef per month, while we only export about 8 000 tonnes annually to the EU," Nghipondoka-Robiati said.

She told a recent event that the example highlights the need to strengthen Namibia's production and supply capacity to fully benefit from its access to international markets.

Namibia currently enjoys trade arrangements with several partners, including the European Union and India, while negotiations with China and Japan are ongoing.

Nghipondoka-Robiati noted that improving production and competitiveness are essential for Namibia to seize such opportunities.

Namibia became the first African country to export beef to China in 2019, and shipments have since grown steadily. In 2023, the value of beef exports to China reached about N$60 million - an increase of 19.8% from 2022.

However, according to recent data, Namibia's overall beef exports have fallen sharply in 2025, with volumes halving in the first half of the year compared to 2024.

The decline has been attributed to economic pressures and challenges within the livestock sector, recovering from a severe drought.

