Kenya's Power Demand Hits Record 2,411.98mw in October

29 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya's electricity demand has hit a record peak of 2,411.98 megawatts (MW) in October 2025, up from 2,363.41MW recorded in August, reflecting rising industrial and household consumption.

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) attributed the growth to increased uptake of clean and reliable renewable energy, mainly from geothermal and hydropower sources.

During the period, geothermal stations produced 12,787 megawatt-hours (MWh) - exceeding dispatch projections by 5.07 percent - while hydropower plants generated 9,871MWh, 3.23 percent above target, helping stabilize the grid even amid fluctuating wind and solar output.

"KenGen's consistent renewable generation continues to anchor Kenya's grid reliability and reduce reliance on expensive thermal power, aligning with national climate goals," said KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Eng. Peter Njenga, noting that the company's renewable portfolio now exceeds 1,605MW in installed capacity.

Njenga added that no load shedding was reported during the record-breaking demand period, underscoring Kenya's robust system management and continued investment in renewable capacity.

"This growth in power demand is a strong indicator of Kenya's economic rebound and the success of our long-term investments in sustainable generation," he said.

