Africa: South Africa Advocates for a Digitally Inclusive Future Through Its G20 Presidency

As the first African nation to host the G20 Summit, South Africa assumes this historic role with honour and unwavering commitment to amplify the voices of the Global South on the world stage.

We have therefore positioned digital transformation, which is rapidly reshaping the global economy, as a key priority within the G20 to uplift the Global South and advance financial and economic cooperation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth in the world economy.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi, during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, said: "Connectivity is no longer a privilege. It is a prerequisite for economic participation, education, innovation and growth." His words capture South Africa's conviction that bridging the digital divide is essential to unlocking shared prosperity and ensuring that no nation or citizen is left behind in the global digital economy.

While the world is accelerating towards a more digital future, many are disconnected from the very technologies that enable development and opportunity. In 2023, around 2.6 billion people globally remained without internet access, a stark reminder of the urgent need to close the digital gap if we are to realise the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This is a glaring indicator of the gross inequality, exclusion, marginalisation and poverty that prevails, particularly among societies in the Global South. We cannot stand idle while the digital divide continues to exclude millions of people especially women, youth, and rural populations, from economic opportunities and social participation.

As President of the G20 summit, South Africa advocates for a transformative and equitable global digital agenda that leaves no one behind. We are calling for immediate and coordinated G20 action on four key pillars. These are affordable, meaningful connectivity that bridges access gaps, robust digital public infrastructure that enables efficient service delivery, digital upskilling and education, with a particular focus on empowering women and youth with the relevant digital skills needed, and cultivating an ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence framework.

Central to co-ordinating these efforts is the Digital Economy Working Group, embedded within the Sherpa track, which has been instrumental in creating practical solutions that address affordable internet access, digital skills and artificial intelligence.

The engagements through this group have fostered global collaboration and partnerships. Working with global partners like the African Union, International Telecommunications Union, and the United Nations Development Programme, South Africa has further launched the Global Call for Digital Public Infrastructure Innovations.

This initiative enables nations to share practical solutions and knowledge on digital ID systems, e-health, e-learning, and digital literacy, whilst encouraging regional co-operation.

Bridging the digital and developmental divide requires us to learn from and benchmark against the best practices. To identify digital gaps and monitor our progress, South Africa has developed the Universal and Equitable Digital Inclusion Framework during its presidency of the G20. This practical guide also helps government design comprehensive policies and promotes digital inclusion across the globe. Recognising that enhancing inclusivity, is inextricably linked with reducing inequalities, South Africa has collaborated with UNESCO to develop the Toolkit to Reduce Inequalities Connected to Artificial Intelligence. This inclusive policy resource helps governments manage risks such as algorithmic bias and harmful content while promoting inclusive AI adoption.

Placing inclusion, collective advancement and equity at the heart of our policies, align with our South African philosophy of Ubuntu. As an interconnected and diverse nation, South Africa envisions a future where digital transformation connects cultures, languages, communities, and nations. In line with this vision, we are investing in digital innovation ecosystems that empower micro, small and medium enterprises, enabling local innovation, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To enact our overall digital agenda, sustainable financing is essential. South Africa therefore calls for innovative blended funding models, which combine public investment, private sector partnerships and technological innovation.

Digital technologies hold the potential to drive inclusive development, connect the unconnected, and empower citizens. Whether through digital identity systems, e-government services, or open-source platforms, the transformative capabilities of digital infrastructure are undeniable.

Let us commit to bridge the digital divide together, investing in public infrastructure and technologies that uplifts lives and drives innovation. Together we can build an inclusive, ethical and robust digital future and digital economy that belongs to everyone.

*Sandile Nene is Acting Deputy Director-General for Content Processing and Dissemination in the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).