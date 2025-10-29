Kenya: Pariken Ole Sankei Confirmed As SHA Director of Internal Audit

29 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Pariken Ole Sankei has been appointed as the new Director of Internal Audit at the Social Health Authority.

SHA Board Chairperson Abdi Mohamed said Sankei's appointment followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on July 29, 2025.

"Sankei brings over 20 years of experience in internal auditing across both the public and private sectors. He previously served as the Head of Internal Audit at the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), the Public Service Commission (PSC), and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA)," Mohammed said.

Sankei has been serving in the same position at SHA in an acting capacity.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor's degree in International Business Administration.

Sankei is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Public Secretary (CPS), and is a member of both the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and the Information System Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

