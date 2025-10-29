Kenya: MPs Committee Accuses Several Counties of Undermining UHC Rollout

Nairobi — A parliamentary committee has accused several county governments of undermining the rollout of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by illegally imposing co-payments in public hospitals, violating national health financing laws.

During a heated session chaired by Endebess MP Robert Pukose, lawmakers on the National Assembly's Health Committee said some counties were forcing public health facilities to remit reimbursements to county revenue accounts instead of retaining them, contrary to the Primary Healthcare Act and the Facilities Improvement Financing (FIF) Act.

Pukose condemned the practice as double-charging patients and blamed both counties and the Ministry of Health for lax enforcement. "County legislation is subordinate to national law. You cannot double-charge the mwananchi," he said.

Health Cabinet Se Aden Duale confirmed that co-payments in public hospitals are illegal and immoral, revealing that some counties -- including Kiambu -- had already been ordered to stop. He called for a joint intervention between Parliament, the Council of Governors, and the Ministry of Health, noting county treasuries were resisting due to loss of revenue control.

Duale announced plans for a digital reporting platform and toll-free hotline to enable citizens to report illegal co-payments.

Committee Chair James Nyikal (Seme MP) warned that Parliament could amend laws to enforce compliance if counties persist. The committee will summon the Council of Governors' Health Committee for a joint session to address what MPs termed deliberate obstruction of national health reforms.