Kenya: Righting Wrongs of 2016 - Harambee Starlets Coach Odemba Urges Early Preps Ahead of Wafcon

Despite the unspeakable joy of qualifying for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Harambee Starlets Beldine Odemba is already thinking ahead to the continental showpiece.

The former Kenya Police Bullets head coach is determined to right the wrongs of 2016 in Cameroon when the national team made their debut at the competition.

On that occasion, Starlets were whipping girls of Group B, losing 3-1 to Ghana, 3-1 to Mali and 4-0 to Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Odemba has vowed that Morocco 2026 will not be a repeat of the same, hence wants to prepare her girls in the best way possible for the battle ahead.

"What next is to ensure that they prepare well. I truly thank the President of the Republic of Kenya for the motivation. It is also something and it worked. And I also thank the federation and I urge the federation together with the Ministry of Sports to to please allow us to have good preparation before we go to Wafcon. We don't want to go as participants. We want to go and compete," she said.

It has been nine years of trying to grace the crème-de-la-crème of African football without much success for the Starlets.

Odemba, who took over the reins in September 2023, wants to ensure that the nine years of wait is worth it.

The thorn in our flesh

Speaking after Tuesday night's 1-0 win over the Gambia in Senegal, the gaffer admitted that the long years in the football wilderness has been gnawing at the back of their minds.

For Odemba, the journey to a second ever appearance at Wafcon is more than just about football, it is also a spiritual one - kind of like the Israelites' journey from Egypt to the promised land of Canaan.

Now that they have reached their destination, Odemba could not help but thank the Almighty for the success.

"It has been nine years, so we kept on reminding ourselves that it has been nine years. How long can we wait? The girls were really spirited. The technical bench, awesome. We worked together as a team, but we thank God so much because he came through for us as a country and as a team," Odemba said.

It has been a journey with its fair share of turbulence during which Odemba has had to face criticism on a number of occasions when the team fell short.

A constant criticism that was often levelled against her was holding multiple positions, which some felt was a hindrance to effective execution of her duties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vindication at last

Other than tutoring Women's Premier League champions Bullets, she is also the head coach of the Highway Secondary School football team.

Twin 2-0 losses to Ivory Coast in an international friendly in April this year also raised questions in some quarters whether she was the right person at the helm of the team.

However, Odemba soldiered on and is now reaping the rewards of her industry, going down in history books as the coach who spearheaded Starlets to their second-ever Wafcon appearance.

The gaffer was, however, keen not to lap up the praise for herself; instead, she dedicated the victory to all football lovers in Kenya.

"It's not about me, it's about the country. The country has qualified after nine good years. Beldine Odemba was the coach, but Odemba didn't qualify. Kenya qualified for the Women African Cup of Nations 2026 and I'm sure that the country is happy. I'm also happy as a part of the country and this is for my country and football fans back at home," she said.

With a place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil at stake, thorough preparations will be key to realising this grand dream.