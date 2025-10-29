South Africa: UN Special Rapporteur Says Israel's Gaza Genocide Fuelled By Western Support

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, says the US sanctions on her have been 'utterly impairing'.

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories says Israel's genocide in Gaza was not committed in isolation, but is part of an "international system of complicity".

A new report, "Gaza Genocide: a collective crime", by Francesca Albanese examines the role of 63 states in Israel's actions in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, condemning the atrocities, which, she found, have been facilitated through "diplomatic, military, economic and ideological support" to Israel.

"The genocide in Gaza was not committed in isolation, but as part of a system of global complicity. Rather than ensuring that Israel respects the basic human rights and self-determination of the Palestinian people, powerful Third States - perpetuating colonial and racial-capitalist practices that should have long been consigned to history - have allowed violent practices to become an everyday reality," reads the 24-page report.

"Even as the genocidal violence became visible, States, mostly Western ones, have provided, and continue to provide, Israel with military, diplomatic, economic and ideological support, even as it weaponised famine and humanitarian aid....