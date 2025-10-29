South Africa: UN Special Rapporteur Says Israel's Gaza Genocide Fuelled By Western Support

29 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, says the US sanctions on her have been 'utterly impairing'.

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories says Israel's genocide in Gaza was not committed in isolation, but is part of an "international system of complicity".

A new report, "Gaza Genocide: a collective crime", by Francesca Albanese examines the role of 63 states in Israel's actions in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, condemning the atrocities, which, she found, have been facilitated through "diplomatic, military, economic and ideological support" to Israel.

"The genocide in Gaza was not committed in isolation, but as part of a system of global complicity. Rather than ensuring that Israel respects the basic human rights and self-determination of the Palestinian people, powerful Third States - perpetuating colonial and racial-capitalist practices that should have long been consigned to history - have allowed violent practices to become an everyday reality," reads the 24-page report.

"Even as the genocidal violence became visible, States, mostly Western ones, have provided, and continue to provide, Israel with military, diplomatic, economic and ideological support, even as it weaponised famine and humanitarian aid....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.