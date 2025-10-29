Zimbabwe: 'Circuit Breaker Supplying Load Tripped' - Parliament in Damage Control After Blackout During Mnangagwa's SONA

29 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a circuit breaker supplying the load tripped, causing a power outage at the new Parliament Building during President Emmerson Mnangagwa's State of the Nation Address (SONA), Parliament has said.

The unexpected blackout forced Mnangagwa to complete his address using torchlight before electricity was restored approximately ten minutes later.

This is the second power outage to occur at the Parliament Building in Mnangagwa's presence. The first incident took place during Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube's 2025 National Budget Presentation in November last year, which the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) attributed to "natural causes."

Despite prior arrangements to ensure backup power, the latest blackout still occurred, prompting Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to hint at possible sabotage.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mudenda warned that the "culprit will regret the day of their existence."

Now in damage control mode, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda released a statement explaining the technical cause of the outage.

"The loss of power supply to key systems occurred when the Parliament Building was running on a generator as the main source of supply, with ZESA power as a standby. When supplies were lost, the generator was still running but not supplying power.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that a circuit breaker supplying the load had tripped. The restoration took longer than expected, resulting in part of the SONA being delivered without power," Chokuda said.

Parliament said it is working with the Ministry of Local Government, ZESA, and other relevant government agencies to investigate the incident. The findings will be made public once investigations are complete, and measures will be put in place to prevent a recurrence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.