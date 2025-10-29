Kenya: EACC Detectives Raid Governor Nyaribo's Homes and Offices in Sh382mn Irregular Tender Probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 - Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have raided the homes and offices of Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and four senior county officials over a Sh382 million irregular tender for the construction of county offices.

Those under investigation include Housing and Physical Planning Director Lameck Machuki Nyariki, Roads and former Head of Procurement Peris Mose, Finance and Accounting Chief Officer Asberth Maobe, and Roads, Transport and Public Works Chief Officer Josphat Oruru.

The probe centers on the irregular award of a Sh382 million contract to Spentech Engineering Limited, which allegedly received payments exceeding the value of work done. Preliminary reports point to loss of public funds and lack of value for money.

EACC is also investigating claims that Governor Nyaribo irregularly authorized payments to himself amounting to Sh8 million, including Sh5 million in ex gratia payments and Sh3 million in house allowance reimbursements.

The coordinated raids were carried out simultaneously in Nyamira, Kisii, and Nairobi Counties, targeting the officials' residences and offices to recover documents and digital evidence linked to the investigation.