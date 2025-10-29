South Africa: Deputy President to Address Key Issues in National Assembly On Thursday

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will respond to oral questions regarding his delegated responsibilities in the National Assembly on Thursday.

As part of the constitutional requirement for members of Cabinet to account to Parliament for their powers and performance, Deputy President Mashatile will address questions concerning the government's efforts to implement rapid response interventions for service delivery and to troubleshoot service delivery issues in various municipalities across the country.

The aim is to enhance governance and improve service delivery in these areas.

In January 2025, the Competition Commission conducted a market inquiry into the fresh produce market.

Following this inquiry, the Deputy President will update Members of Parliament (MPs) on the government's initiatives to boost annual sales for small-scale and historically disadvantaged farmers through the National Fresh Produce Markets.

"On the question of bolstering crime intelligence in the South African Police Service to stem gangsterism and other forms of violent crimes, the Members of Parliament will be updated on the multisectoral coordination and intelligence-driven strategies undertaken by government to curb the scourge of gangsterism," the advisory read.

The Deputy President will address questions regarding land reform and agricultural development in rural areas to promote the growth of the agricultural sector.

In addition, he will discuss the repayment of debts owed by municipalities to Eskom, as well as the government's strategies for tackling the disproportionate prevalence of HIV among women and girls.

The proceedings will be livestreamed on the DStv parliamentary channel 408 and YouTube.