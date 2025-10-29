South Africa: Public Works Minister to Report On Underperforming Construction Projects

29 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson will this afternoon report back on the outcome of a special meeting convened with the Ministers and Members of the Executive Council for Public Works and Infrastructure (MinMec).

The meeting, which was held on Tuesday, was to address the state of underperforming construction projects and neglected public buildings across the country.

"The meeting produced a recovery plan aimed at fixing the systemic failures that have delayed or derailed infrastructure delivery, with the goal of getting the basics right and ensuring that communities benefit from functional, well-maintained public infrastructure," the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said in a statement.

During the media briefing, the Minister is expected to outline the action plan, including immediate interventions, timelines, and accountability measures, to restore performance across the construction and maintenance portfolios in order to deliver quality infrastructure and contribute to economic growth.

The Minister will be joined by Sifiso Mdakane, the Director-General of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and Batho Mokhothu, Deputy Director-General: Construction Project Management.

