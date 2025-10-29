Africa: UCT Tackles Africa's Stilbirth Crisis

The University of Cape Town (UCT) is spearheading a vital initiative to combat the alarming stillbirth crisis in Africa, which claims nearly one million lives annually, primarily from preventable causes.

In collaboration with esteemed organisations such as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), UCT has released a transformative report, titled 'Improving Stillbirth Data Recording, Collection and Reporting in Africa'.

This pivotal study sheds light on the pervasive data gaps and policy blind spots that have kept these tragedies obscured, calling for urgent action to prevent future occurrences.

This comprehensive assessment evaluates how stillbirths are recorded across 33 African Union member states. Experts agree that a surge in accurate data collection and reporting is essential - not only to quantify this significant loss, but also to enable actionable responses aimed at preventing future stillbirths.

Salome Maswime, the head of the Global Surgery Division at UCT, emphasises the necessity of leveraging data for policy change, saying: "We have evidence of what works and where systems are strong. Our next step is to ensure data informs policy, practice, and compassion for families who experience loss."

UCT's scientific expertise is pivotal in driving a continental effort to create health systems that are more robust, accountable, and responsive to the needs of mothers and families.

Currently, while many countries report capturing stillbirths within their health systems, the study uncovered persistent gaps in national policies, data quality, and their implementation. Without reliable and consistent information, the true scale of stillbirths remains hidden, leaving families without the recognition of their loss and delaying vital initiatives to prevent future deaths.

The report aligns with the recognition that stillbirths reflect the overall performance of health systems, thus making them a sensitive barometer of access to quality antenatal, intrapartum, and emergency care.

Despite the longstanding focus on maternal mortality, stillbirths have often been sidelined within national agendas and global accountability frameworks.

African CDC deputy director general Dr Raji Tajudeen stresses the human side of this crisis, saying: "Behind each stillbirth is a mother, a family, and a story that must be counted. We need stronger data systems and call on countries to integrate stillbirth data into their national systems and accelerate progress towards zero preventable deaths."

Encouragingly, over two thirds of surveyed countries have begun to incorporate stillbirths into their national health strategies, with more than half establishing measurable reduction targets.

This shift indicates a growing political commitment to addressing what has historically been an overlooked issue.

Lead researcher Dr Mary Kinney from UCT highlights the progress made, noting: "This report shows that progress is possible. Some countries are already using high-quality data to drive action, proving that with the right investments in systems, policies, and accountability, stillbirths can be prevented."

From a health practice perspective, Dr Hannah Blencowe from LSHTM advocates for better reporting, saying: "Accurate, consistent reporting of stillbirths is essential to guide clinical practice, strengthen surveillance, and target resources where they are needed most."

The report, launched at the Africa CDC's Conference on Public Health in Africa, underscores the need for sustained investment in digital health information systems, skilled healthcare workers, and respectful bereavement care. It also champions the necessity for every stillbirth to be counted and reviewed to catalyse meaningful reform.

The research classifies countries into readiness categories, assessing their systems from mature to foundational policy levels, urging national leadership and accountability in integrating stillbirth data into routine health system planning.

UCT's commitment to this initiative reaffirms the collective responsibility of Africa in driving solutions based on regional evidence and leadership for a healthier future.

