Nigeria: Nasarawa Amazons Win Gov Diri Pre-Season Tourney

Nasarawa Amazons have emerged champions of the inaugural edition of Governor Douye Diri Female Pre-season Football Tournament after one week of scintillating football amongst 10 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) teams.

The pre-season football tournament held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, provided the opportunity for the various NWFL teams to prepare for the new season slated for next month.

Nasarawa Amazons beat the host Bayelsa Queens 6-5 on penalties after a barren draw in regulation time at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa with Joy Igbokwe of Nasarawa Amazons crowned the Most Valuable player of the Tournament (MVP).

Edo Queens in the losers final humbled Bayelsa Princesses 2-0 to finish third having lost 5-3 on penalties to Bayelsa Queens in one of the semi-finals while Bayelsa Princesses were defeated by champions Nasarawa Amazons by a lone goal.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Pastor Robin Apreala, who doubles as Chairman of Bayelsa Queens, in his remark, said the tournament was not about winning but an avenue to sharpen the teams, describing all the participants as winners.

While appreciating God for a successful tournament, he lauded the governor, Senator Douye Diri, the deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and the Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali for funding the tournament.

Also, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Kwanta Yakubu in an address stated that he was pleased with the progress of Nasarawa Amazons, maintaining that the current squad is better than last season and that the players in the present squad are young and dedicated players who are ready to give their all.

According to him, Nasarawa State owned clubs are excelling in the Nigerian topflight because of the governor's unwavering commitment towards the development of sports, expressing confidence that Nasarawa Amazons would contend for the league title this season due to its preparedness.