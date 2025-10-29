Uganda: Parliament Journalists Seek Dialogue to End NTV Blockade

The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) has written to Parliament leadership seeking urgent dialogue after journalists attached to Nation Media Group -- NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor -- were reportedly denied entry to the parliamentary precincts on Tuesday morning.

In a statement to UPPA members dated October 28, 2025, UPPA President Sam Ibanda Mugabi said he became aware of the development while attending a three-day training organized by the French Embassy.

He confirmed that the affected journalists reached out to him, prompting him to write to Parliament requesting engagement on the matter.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We believe that open communication is key to resolving any standoff, and we are hopeful that we can resolve this issue amicably and in the shortest possible time," Ibanda said, emphasizing the need for dialogue to safeguard journalistic access.

The move follows a standoff earlier on Tuesday, when NTV Uganda reporters were stopped at Parliament's main entrance and had their press accreditation tags withdrawn by security officers, who cited "instructions not to let them in" without giving specific reasons.

Opposition legislators have sharply condemned the incident.

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, himself a former NTV reporter, described the move as an attack on media freedom, linking it to NTV's reporting on "unopposed candidates" in Parliament that highlighted senior House leadership, including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

"Information reaching us is that the leadership of Parliament is angry because of the stories NTV has been running about 'unopposed candidates,' including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker. What a shame!" Ssenyonyi said.

On the floor of Parliament, Acting Leader of the Opposition Muwanga Kivumbi demanded an official explanation and urged the House to protect the independence of the press.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa clarified that Parliament's top leadership was not involved in media accreditation and pledged to follow up on the matter.

Adding his voice, Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, a former senior editor at Sthe Observer, called for a ministerial explanation, warning that the blockade could be part of a wider attempt to silence critical media outlets.

Observers note that the exclusion of NTV and Daily Monitor, two of Uganda's leading news organizations, threatens transparency in legislative reporting and could set a concerning precedent for press freedom in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UPPA's intervention signals a push to restore access and ensure that parliamentary journalism continues without obstruction.