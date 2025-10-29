Kenya: Voter Moves to Court to Suspend IEBC Preparations for 2027 Polls

Nairobi — A voter has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to suspend all ongoing preparations by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the 2027 General Elections, citing constitutional concerns over the current electoral and governance framework.

In an urgent application, petitioner Bernard Mwanzia is requesting that the matter be certified as urgent and is seeking conservatory orders to halt all IEBC activities related to the upcoming polls until the case is heard and determined.

Mwanzia also wants the court to restrain the Commission, its agents, and staff from expending public resources on any electoral preparations pending the outcome of the case.

According to the application, the petitioner argues that the matter raises serious constitutional questions regarding the legality and suitability of Kenya's current electoral framework.

He contends that unless the court intervenes, the IEBC will continue to use significant public resources on processes that could later be declared unconstitutional or invalid.

"The balance of convenience tilts in favour of halting preparations until the petition is heard and determined, in order to protect the sovereignty of the people under Article 1 of the Constitution," the application states.