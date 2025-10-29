Kenya: Nakuru Level 6 Hospital Acquires Ai-Enabled Ct Scan Machine to Boost Screening

Nakuru — Nakuru Level 6 Hospital, formerly known as Nakuru County Referral Hospital, has installed a new AI-enabled CT scan machine to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions, including cancers, brain disorders, cardiovascular diseases, internal injuries, lung and chest conditions, and musculoskeletal issues.

The advanced scanner will double the hospital's capacity to serve over 100 patients daily, up from about 50 currently, significantly cutting waiting times and improving access to specialized imaging services.

According to hospital officials, the new technology performs scans in two to three seconds, compared to the previous six to seven seconds, enhancing both speed and image accuracy.

The facility can now conduct cardio screening, a service previously requiring referrals to hospitals in Nairobi or abroad, including India.

Hospital management added that a technical team will train staff on operating and maintaining the new equipment to ensure efficient and sustainable use.

The AI-powered CT scan will also benefit patients referred from 14 neighboring counties, reinforcing Nakuru Level 6 Hospital's position as a leading regional diagnostic and treatment center.