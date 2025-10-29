Rwanda: Registration for Digital ID Begins With Southern Province

The nationwide identity verification and photo registration exercise for Rwanda's upcoming Single Digital ID kicked off on Tuesday, October 28, starting with Huye, Gisagara and Nyanza districts in Southern Province.

The exercise to verify citizens' information and capture updated photos for the e-Ndangamuntu will continue until November 23.

Thousands of citizens attended the event in Nyanza, where officials from the province and the National Identification Agency (NIDA) explained the significance of the digital ID, especially in promoting effective governance and improving government service delivery through an integrated system.

"The e-ndangamuntu is an important tool, especially for promoting good governance. It will support national development policies, accelerate the implementation of National Strategies for Transformation (NST2), and contribute to achieving Rwanda's Vision 2050," said Alice Kayitesi, Governor of Southern Province, told locals.

"The digital ID will help us build leadership that relies on accurate and reliable information about citizens, strengthening trust between government authorities and the citizens," she added.

Kayitesi told the gathering that once everyone possesses the e-ndangamuntu, it will make service delivery easier, reduce fraud, and ensure that services are provided quickly and appropriately across key sectors such as health, education, and development programmes.

During verification, citizens are required to bring key documents, including their current national ID card, the ID numbers of their parents if available, the spouse's ID number for those who are married, a personal identification number, and an application number for those who have not yet received their national ID.

A total of 1,144 field officers have been deployed in the pilot phase in the three districts, supported by fully equipped registration centers featuring biometric kits and digital systems capable of instant verification.

In addition, mobile units and multilingual service desks will reach citizens in remote and marginalized communities.

According to NIDA, the digital ID will be issued within three years to all Rwandans, including newborns and children under five, a demographic often excluded from traditional ID systems.

This new digital ID is also designed to serve as a single, verified identity for all Rwandans, simplifying access to essential services such as banking, SIM card registration, health insurance, and government programmes.

To implement the project, the government has allocated Rwf12.2 billion in the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation has announced that the Single Digital ID project will cost $70 million (over Rwf101 billion) upon completion. The World Bank, as the main partner, has played a key role in developing the digital ID system, contributing more than $48 million (over Rwf69 billion) to the project.