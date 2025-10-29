Rwanda: Amb. Karega Presents Credentials to Algeria President

Rwanda's Ambassador to Algeria, Vincent Karega, officially presented his letters of credence to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Tuesday, October 28.

Karega, who was appointed in July this year, expressed his delight in a post on X, saying he was honoured to present to President Tebboune his letters of credence as the first resident Rwandan ambassador in the North African country.

"Rwanda and Algeria are determined to elevate our bilateral and continental relations to the highest level," said the former cabinet minister, who has also served as ambassador in DR Congo, South Africa and the Great Lakes Region.

The development followed Karega's earlier presentation of copies of his credentials to Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, on August 28, at the ministry's headquarters in Algiers.

It also followed President Paul Kagame's visit to Algiers in early June, where he and Tebboune, expressed their commitment to deeper relations between the two countries.

Rwanda and Algeria enjoy cooperation in various sectors, including defence, air services, pharmaceutical industries, and education.