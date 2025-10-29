Rwanda: AFC/M23 Vows Self-Defence As Kinshasa Launches Offensive 'On All Fronts'

The AFC/M23 movement has vowed to respond to the renewed attacks by the Congolese government and its allied militias, including the Congolese-backed Rwandan genocidal militia FDLR, Mai Mai, Wazalendo groups, mercenaries, and Burundian armed forces.

Also read: What we know as M23, DR Congo set up ceasefire monitoring team

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 28, AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, said the government coalition had "launched a comprehensive offensive across all front lines."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said heavy artillery and combat drones "are being deliberately aimed at densely populated areas" in Kibati, Bibwe, Nyabiondo, Bukombo, and their surroundings.

"The Kinshasa regime has escalated its flagrant violations of the ceasefire, operating with impunity both along and beyond the front lines."

COMMUNIQUÉ OFFICIEL DE L'ALLIANCE FLEUVE CONGO/MOUVEMENT DU 23 MARS (AFC/M23) DU 28 OCTOBRE 2025 pic.twitter.com/gSVBF8ZVrC-- Lawrence KANYUKA (@LawrenceKanyuka) October 28, 2025

The communique comes barely two weeks after both sides took what was seen as a significant step toward peace, signing a ceasefire monitoring mechanism during the sixth round of Qatar-mediated talks on October 14.

The mechanism aimed to ensure compliance with the ceasefire commitments earlier declared by both parties on July 19 in Doha.

However, according to the AFC/M23, violations have persisted before and after the agreement, with continued assaults on civilian populations and rebel positions in eastern DR Congo.

"While the international community urges dialogue, Kinshasa's kakistocratic regime has instead embraced a path of criminal barbarism and orchestrated massacres," Kanyuka said.

Also read: AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangaa states four reasons why his movement is fighting Tshisekedi govt

The rebels noted that Tuesday's attacks caused a surge in civilian casualties and mass displacement.

"As a result of this indiscriminate aggression, children and women are being killed, and the number of casualties and displaced persons is rising at an alarming rate," Kanyuka said.

Also read:: DR Congo: M23 says civilian massacres 'can no longer be ignored'

"By sabotaging all international peace efforts, Kinshasa has made its intentions clear: it is waging a war against the Congolese people. Confronted with this murderous campaign, the AFC/M23 is left with no choice but to exercise its right to self-defence," the group emphasized.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will employ all necessary means to protect civilian populations and to put the criminals out of action."

Also read:: AFC/M23 writes to UN Secretary-General over atrocities in eastern DR Congo

The renewed hostilities in eastern DR Congo threaten to derail ongoing peace efforts, including the Qatar-mediated dialogue and the Washington-facilitated peace process between Rwanda and DR Congo, which were expected to complement the internal peace discussions between Kinshasa and the AFC/M23 movement to bring about peace in the country.