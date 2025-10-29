Somalia: Father and Son Killed in Clan Revenge Attack in Somalia's Galgaduud Region

Mogadishu — A father and his son were shot dead Tuesday in central Somalia's Galgaduud region in what authorities described as a clan revenge attack, residents and officials said.

The victims, identified as Abdullahi Mohamed Lugtii Jiic and his son Baashi Abdullahi Mohamed Lugtii Jiic, were gunned down in Labi Kooraale, a village under Balanbale district, according to witnesses.

Gunmen from a rival clan allegedly carried out the assault to avenge a previous killing, residents said.

The murders have raised tensions in the nearby towns of Balanbale and Guriel, where security forces have stepped up patrols amid fears of retaliatory violence. Locals reported growing anxiety as rival militias began mobilising in response to the attack.

Clan revenge killings -- often rooted in disputes over land, livestock, and long-standing grievances -- have long destabilised Somalia's central regions of Galgaduud and Mudug.

While traditional elders frequently intervene to mediate ceasefires, such truces rarely last, and fighting often reignites after short periods of calm.

The Galmudug regional administration has come under criticism for failing to curb recurring clan violence, despite pledges of tighter law enforcement and reconciliation efforts.

"We need stronger government action to stop these endless revenge killings," said one local elder who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone from Balanbale.

The incident adds to a series of deadly clan feuds that continue to undermine stability and governance in central Somalia.