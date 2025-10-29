Rwanda: Lands Authority Steps Up Execution of Master Plan Through 'Citizen App'

29 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Fidele Nsengiyumva

The National Land Authority (NLA) has unveiled a digital platform known as the Citizen App, which will allow citizens to report activities that contradict land use master plan.

The launch of the Citizen App comes amid ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with building regulations across the country.

Since July 2024, at least 222 illegal houses have been demolished out of the 1,425 identified as non-compliant in Kigali City; particularly in Gasabo, Kicukiro, and Nyarugenge districts.

The Citizen App system now enters its second phase of implementation. NLA Director General Marie Grace Nishimwe informed the parliamentary committee on land, agriculture, livestock, and environment on October 28, that the system's first phase (development and testing) had been completed, paving the way for its nationwide rollout.

"Although the public was not yet aware of it, the system is now complete. We are entering Phase II, which focuses on awareness and public engagement," Nishimwe explained. "Anyone who notices illegal construction or land use; for instance, building in areas designated for agriculture; will be able to report the malpractice immediately through the app."

Members of Parliament welcomed the initiative, noting that improper land use remains a growing challenge.

MP Egide Nkuranga observed that in many areas, land designated for agriculture has been converted for residential purposes.

Committee Chairperson Alice Muzana also raised concerns about continued violation on farmland, particularly in Bugesera District, where residents are often misled into believing that land zoning regulations will change.

"In Bugesera, people are buying farmland thinking it will later be rezoned for residential use. This system should help curb such practices," she noted.

MP Ernest Nsangabandi highlighted a concern the system aims to address which is construction on steep slopes which affects neighbours below.

"When people build houses on hillsides, runoff water often damages properties downhill. With this system, citizens can easily report such," he said.

According to Nishimwe, the app includes a Kinyarwanda version to ensure accessibility for all citizens.

"Previously, if someone built on farmland, there was no clear way for citizens to report it. With this app, people will be able to flag such problems directly to local authorities," Nishimwe explained.


