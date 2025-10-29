Rwanda: Peace, Environment Protection Go Together, Says PM Nsengiyumva

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has emphasized that no nation can secure lasting peace and prosperity without safeguarding the environment that sustains its people.

He made the remarks on October 29 in Washington, D.C., at the 2025 U.S. Congressional International Conservation Leadership Gala, hosted by the International Conservation Caucus Foundation (ICCF), where he represented President Paul Kagame.

The gala convened more than 200 dignitaries, including U.S. Cabinet members, Members of Congress, global policymakers, business executives, NGO leaders, celebrities, and conservation champions, who discussed international cooperation on environmental protection.

Nsengiyumva highlighted Rwanda's long-standing commitment to conservation as a pillar of its national development strategy over the past three decades.

"Peace and prosperity cannot be sustained without protecting the environment that our people depend on. That is why Rwanda has placed conservation at the heart of its development agenda," he said.

One of Rwanda's most celebrated successes, he noted, is the conservation of once-critically endangered mountain gorillas. Through initiatives like Kwita Izina, the naming ceremony for baby gorillas launched 20 years ago, the country has championed the protection of the primates.

"The mountain gorilla population has grown to over 1,000, a fourfold increase, and they are no longer critically endangered," he said.

The Prime Minister also spotlighted the incredible transformation of Akagera National Park, restored through an innovative public-private partnership with African Parks.

Since the partnership began 15 years ago, wildlife populations have more than doubled. The park has become financially self-sustaining. Lions were successfully reintroduced in 2015, eastern black rhinos followed soon after, and this year, southern white rhinos arrived in what became the largest single rhino translocation in history.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the logistical complexity of transporting wildlife, "Relocating lions and rhinos by air is not a job for amateurs," he said, commending key partners such as the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Nsengiyumva stressed that community engagement remains the cornerstone of conservation success in Rwanda.

"Communities surrounding our parks have become the frontline defenders of wildlife because they directly benefit from conservation," he said.

He further linked conservation to Africa's economic future, reminding attendees of the Kigali Call to Action for People and Nature, adopted by African leaders in 2022, and the momentum that followed through continental partnerships for protected areas.

Beyond tourism, the Premier said Rwanda is exploring cutting-edge opportunities, such as advanced wildlife monitoring technologies, genomic sequencing for biodiversity research, and new wealth creation models based on nature-positive innovation.

He also underscored the need for secure protected areas.

"We cannot allow Africa's parks to be used by terrorist groups or criminal networks to create insecurity," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for U.S. leadership in supporting regional peace and for recent measures strengthening cross-border conservation efforts between Rwanda and DR Congo. He recognized bipartisan champions in the US Congress working to expand support for conservation in Africa.

Nsengiyumva also applauded philanthropist Rob Walton for his longstanding support of Rwanda, most notably the newly established African Conservation Academy in Akagera, which will provide advanced professional training to conservation experts from across the continent.

"This shows that when we work together, we can create a better future for our children and our planet," Nsengiyumva said.

The ICCF U.S. Congressional International Conservation Leadership Gala remains one of the most influential events dedicated to promoting global conservation leadership, raising awareness, and political support for biodiversity protection, sustainable resource management, and international collaboration.