Kenyans, ignore viral 'Voice of the Devil' and 'Angel of Death' headlines - these 'Standard' front pages are fabricated

IN SHORT: Two viral images appear to show the Standard newspaper with the headlines "Voice of the Devil" and "Angel of Death." But closer examination shows the covers are fake.

Two similar front pages have been circulating online in Kenya in October 2025, both carrying sensational headlines about former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua and governor of Nyeri, Mutahi Kahiga.

They appear to be covers of the Standard, one of Kenya's leading daily newspapers, complete with masthead, large headline and a prominent photograph of the Kenyan political figures.

One, shared on 8 October, is headlined: "Angel of Death."

Its summary reads: "Betrayal: In a move that has shocked many Kenyans, Rigathi Gachagua skipped the burial of Raila Odinga - a man celebrated for his lifelong fight for democracy and national unity. His absence comes days after his controversial remarks predicting Raila's death, leaving many questioning his integrity, empathy, and respect for Kenya's history."

The other, posted a day after, reads: "Voice of the devil."

Its summary reads: "Deception: Governor Kahiga's reckless remarks have shaken the nation a clear reflection of Rigathi Gachagua's toxic influence. His words carried not the spirit of leadership, but the bitterness of manipulation. Many now believe Kahiga was merely echoing his master's script - spreading anger, division, and hate at a time when the country needs unity and healing. Kenya deserves leaders who build, not destroy; voices of truth, not the voice of the devil."

The two covers depict the politicians as toxic figures and imply that the Standard published harsh stories, branding these individuals as destructive influences.

Gachagua was Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, after a fallout with president William Ruto. Since then, he has become one of Ruto's fiercest critics, building allies ahead of the 2027 general election.

Kahiga is the governor of Nyeri county and, during this political realignment, has been widely perceived as one of Gachagua's close allies. Their relationship has fed speculation around a Mount Kenya-based coalition pushing back against Ruto's influence.

Kenya's former prime minister, Raila Odinga, died on 15 October 2025. Local and international media reported that he suffered cardiac arrest while taking a morning walk at a hospital in India, where he was receiving medical treatment.

Fabricated front pages began circulating online in the days after his death. During this period, heated online debates centred on differing political reactions to Odinga's illness and death. It is within this climate of heightened tension and partisan messaging that the suspicious newspaper front pages appeared.

The timing suggests the graphics were designed to present Gachagua and Kahiga as divisive, hostile figures at a sensitive national moment.

But are these front pages authentic? We checked.

Fake front pages

Africa Check compared the circulating front pages with a genuine one from the Standard newspaper and noted significant differences in their fonts, indicating that they are not authentic.

We traced the origin of the front page to a Facebook page called Daily Standard, which has previously posted digitally altered front pages mimicking the design of the Standard newspaper.

The Standard usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched these accounts and the platform and located the authentic front page for 21 and 22 October.

The genuine 21 October issue carried the headline: "Honoured in death." It highlighted national mourning, tributes from leaders, and Odinga being honoured with Kenya's highest award.

The 22 October front page had the headline: "Out with freedoms." It covered new legislation, including the Cybercrimes Act, and concerns about its impact on freedom of speech.

Neither front page included any reference to Gachagua and Kahiga.