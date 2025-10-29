Mozambique: Toll From Tanker Truck Explosion Rises to Seven

Maputo — The death toll following an explosion of a tanker truck carrying fuel, in Vanduzi district, in the central Mozambican province of Manica, has risen to seven.

he tragedy took place last Friday when a group of people were attempting to steal fuel from the tanker truck, after it skidded and overturned.

According to Juvenal Chithovele, clinical director of Chimoio Provincial Hospital, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the 11 victims admitted to the health facility are still fighting for their lives, while three people, all women, have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

Chithovele explained that most of the surviving victims have burns covering up to 90 percent of their bodies.

"The patients arrived in serious condition, and we stabilized them. Unfortunately, we have had three deaths, all female patients, and there are still patients with extensive burns whose prognosis is not good. Despite all the efforts we are making, they remain in serious condition, and the next few days will be important in determining the outcome', he said.

However, he said, some of the patients are in moderate condition, which means that they have burns covering 20 per cent of their bodies. "These are the ones we hope to save, and we are treating their wounds. There will be no need to transfer them to Beira Central Hospital, since the Chimoio Provincial Hospital has all the necessary equipment for their treatment.'

Maputo, 28 Oct (AIM) - Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has invited American businesses to invest in Mozambique, particularly in mineral resources and electricity.

According to the President, who was speaking at a roundtable discussion with the private sector, which marked the third day of his working visit to the USA, Mozambique is open for investments in the sectors of infrastructures, mineral resources, energy, agriculture and tourism.

He cited as an example of the country's potential the Coral Sul liquefied natural gas floating platform (FLNG), anchored off the coast of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which is operated by the Italian energy company ENI, and has been producing and exporting LNG since November 2022.

Recently, the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies, which heads the liquefied natural gas (LNG) consortium, in Palma district, announced the lifting of the declaration of force majeure that it had imposed on its operations, after suspending them in April 2021 following a major attack by Islamist terrorists against the town of Palma. The project is budgeted at around 20 billion US dollars, making it the largest foreign investment project in sub-Saharan Africa.

"We are pleased to be here to talk about business and the private sector; our vision is to develop Mozambique with the involvement of the private sector. Therefore, we are opening this opportunity to attract investment from this sector', said Chapo.

"We are opening the doors of the country and we are here to invite the entire North American private sector to invest in Mozambique', he added.

Chapo also listed the country's main development corridors, with a special focus on the Nacala rail Corridor, in the northern province of Nampula.

"We also want to become the energy hub in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), because our neighbors, such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania, have major challenges in the area of electricity. We believe that Mozambique is the solution, so we need more investment in the energy sector', he said.

He acknowledged that the country lacks funds of its own for large scale investments, "therefore, I invite you to invest in Mozambique's energy sector.'

He also highlighted the potential of Mozambican tourism, declaring that "the country is a paradise because of its beautiful beaches and conservation areas, ideal for tourism.'

Chapo arrived in Washington on Sunday to begin a six-day working visit to the United States, aimed at strengthening relations of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between the two countries.

Maputo, 29 Oct (AIM) - Mozambican government needs about 4.1 billion US dollars to accelerate the expansion of water supply and sanitation systems in the country.

A Tuesday statement from the Ministry of Public Works said that the government is mobilizing domestic and external resources, hoping to involve public-private partnerships, multilateral donors, and climate funds.

"The country remains committed to achieving universal access to clean water and to sanitation, where the current levels stand at 62 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively', the Ministry added, stressing that it is committed to "resilient infrastructure and to inclusive services'.

The Ministry believes that a reduction in supply imbalances between urban and rural areas is crucial for "rapid and effective responses' to accelerate universal access to drinking water 2029.

"Water and sanitation are the most visible services and those most in demand from citizens', reads the document. "Hence, we are called upon to provide rapid and effective responses to ensure universal water and sanitation services. Our vision is clear: to advance, step by step, towards universal access, prioritizing the most vulnerable groups, and reducing imbalances in the provision of public water supply services'.

Over the last year, the government announced that 63.6 per cent of the population have access to clean drinking water.

Maputo, 29 Oct (AIM) - The Mozambican government has denied reports that it is cancelling the traditional end-of-year bonus for workers in the public administration.

The bonus is equivalent to an extra month's payment of the basic wage, and so it has become known as "the 13th month'. Workers have become used to this bonus, which is usually paid at the start of the following year.

But the bonus is not automatic, and whether it is paid, in whole or in part, depends on how much money is available in the public treasury.

Speaking on Tuesday to reporters at a press briefing after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson and Minister of State Administration, Inocencio Impissa, said he found it strange that stories about cancelling the bonus are circulating, since the government had never discussed the matter.

"We know nothing about this idea of withdrawing the 13th month', he said. Indeed, it was something that had become enshrined in the pubic administration norms.

Although the source for the story was the National Union of the Public Service, Impissa said he had received no complaint from any trade union about the supposed withdrawal of the bonus.

"It would be strange for the government to withdraw the 13th month without taking the matter to the Council of Ministers or to the Assembly of the Republic (the Mozambican parliament)', said Impissa.

The bonus is covered by Mozambican legislation, he added, but it is "a conditional right'. That meant that paying the bonus depended on the state of the economy.

"If the Mozambican economy is not producing enough, and there are no reserves, it would be complicated to guarantee payment of the 13th month', he said.

But if all sectors of activity are operating normally, and the economy is producing, then payment of the bonus would be guaranteed, assured Impissa.

He recalled that in recent years it had been impossible to pay the full bonus to all public administration workers. In January 2025, the government guaranteed payment of only 50 per cent of the bonus.

Impissa also expressed the government's dissatisfaction at the way in which the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies had announced the lifting of the declaration of force majeure that it had imposed on its operations in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado in April 2021.

The company informed the Mozambican government of its decision through a letter sent to President Daniel Chapo. Impissa seemed angered that this letter had been leaked to the press and public.

"Many of us were informed by a letter that is circulating on social media. The first thing we do is reject this format. The most appropriate format is to talk within the channels duly established for this purpose', he said.

"If the letter were addressed to President Chapo, it should have been sealed and followed the proper protocols', he added.

Impissa believes that if TotalEnergies had lifted the force majeure declaration "as seems to have happened and is being reported, it means that the company understands that appropriate security conditions had been created.'

According to Impissa, "President Chapo, several times, also announced that there were conditions and that he was awaiting a declaration from TotalEnergies regarding the suspension'

"If it is true that TotalEnergies made the decision, when it is presented in an appropriate protocol, the Mozambican government will discuss the surrounding elements.'

He also mentioned the presence in the country of a permanent representative of TotalEnergies, who maintains constant contact with the government, "so, when the government's position is mature, it will be clear.'

TotalEnergies is the operator of Area One of the Rovuma Basin. It suspended its activities in April 2021 following a major attack by Islamist terrorists against the town of Palma.

This brought to a halt all work on the Mozambique LNG project, under development by a consortium headed by TotalEnergies. The project involves pumping natural gas from the reservoirs in the Rovuma Basin to onshore plants on the Afungi Peninsula, where it will be liquefied.

The LNG will then be sent on board cryogenic vessels to the export markets.

Maputo, 29 Oct (AIM) - Mozambique's National Medicines Regulatory Authority (ANARME) has warned against the illegal sale of pharmaceutical products, particularly weight loss drugs.

An ANARME press release says that it has found cases of "deceitful advertising' and "offers of products of doubtful origin', often presented as "slimming', "natural' or "safe'.

These drugs are then applied to users "in unauthorised establishments, which constitutes a risk to the health and safety of citizens'.

Since these products have not undergone any testing of their quality, safety and effectiveness, as demanded by national and international legislation, "they may cause serious adverse effects when used without any prescription or professional assistance'.