Sudan: Darfur Governor - 'The Capture of El-Fasher and the Subsequent Massacres Are a Disgrace to Humanity'

Khartoum — "Your silence has brought shame to history and will remain a witness to a time when the world abandoned its humanity," said Minni Arko Minawi, Governor of Darfur and head of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A), who accused the international community for having helplessly witnessed the conquest and subsequent massacres perpetrated against the population of El-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur, by the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (see Fides, 27/10/2025 and 28/10/2025). Minna leads the part of the SLM that participated in the 2019 Sudanese peace process and was appointed head of the Darfur regional government in August 2021. His soldiers fought alongside the regular army (SAF) for control of El-Fasher, which has been besieged by the RSF militia for 18 months. According to Minna, the fall of the city was facilitated by the intervention of at least one foreign power, which employed sophisticated resources to assist the RSF militias. "El-Fasher would not have fallen if the attacking countries had not provided their material, logistical, and intelligence capabilities, including the use of foreign intelligence to block satellite communications equipment, thereby cutting off contact between the fighting forces in El-Fasher and command centers in other cities," he stated in a speech broadcast last night, October 28.

Minawi added that the RSF had enlisted the support of "mercenaries from neighboring countries and overseas, as well as drones from abroad." With the capture of El-Fasher, the RSF now control all five capitals of Darfur, the western region of Sudan, where a parallel government under RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo established itself in August in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. On the one hand, there are fears of a partition of Sudan (see Fides, 18/6/2025); on the other hand, a resumption of the RSF offensive against the rest of the country, up to the capital Khartoum, from where they were driven out at the end of March, cannot be ruled out (see Fides, 4/4/2025).